Gene and guest cohost J. Randall Murphy feature a wide-ranging interview with the “dean” of UFO researchers, Stanton T. Friedman, who is retiring from lecturing on the subject. He reminisces about his many years of research in the field, and the key issues he still believes should be explored. You’ll also get a rare look at his personal life, such as his stint as a waiter in the Catskills in his youth, and the fact that he had to take dancing lessons. Gene and Randall make a special effort to attempt to take Stanton out of his usual comfort zone to widen the discussion to new areas.