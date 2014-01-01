3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:29a ET - Carl Gallups - Bestselling author and pastor discusses the importance of Easter, and why this sole event changed the world.



9:32-9:58a ET - Dr Tony Campolo - We go to the vault to revisit one of the classic Easter sermons I have ever heard, It’s Friday, but Sunday’s Coming.



9:46-9:58a ET - Glen Stanton - The Director of Global Family Formation Studies at Focus on the Family discusses how an event over 2,000 years ago still gives us unimaginable hope.



10:06-10:29a ET - Bart Ehrman - The New York Times bestselling authority on early Christianity talks about his new book - THE TRIUMPH OF CHRISTIANITY.



10:32-10:42a ET - David AR White - Co-Producer, actor and founding partner of PureFlix, the leading independent faith and family studio in the world talks about their new movie, God’s Not Dead, A Light in the Darkness.



10:46-10:58a ET - Jim Caviezel - He stars in PAUL, APOSTLE OF CHRIST that is now showing in theaters worldwide.



11:06-11:29a ET - Peter Schweizer - Best Selling author who wrote Clinton Cash and sparked an FBI investigation into the Clinton Foundation discusses his highly anticipated investigative follow-up, Secret Empires: How Our Politicians Hide Corruption and Enrich Their Families and Friends



11:32-11:42a ET - Charles Lanktree - President and CEO of Eggland’s Best is back this year to discuss the glamour of eggs and why they have become such a part of the Easter tradition.



11:46-11:58a ET - Tom Gilson - The senior editor with The Stream tackles the aged old question of whether Jesus did exist?





