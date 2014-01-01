3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:29a ET - BML News - FBI, CIA and Top Dems in collusion, Trump ousts Shulkin as head of Veterans Affairs & Breaking News



9:32-9:58a ET - Tina Marie Griffin - The Counter Culture mom discusses Corey Feldman who has been shinning the light on Hollywood Child sex abuse attacked, Fake News of March for our lives and God’s Not Dead3-A Light in Darkness.



10:06-10:29a ET - Jerome Corsi - "Killing The Deep State" Reveals Who Really Controls The US & The Secret Plan to Destroy President Trump.



10:32-10:42a ET - Micah Muzio - Live from the 2018 New York International Auto Show, Kelly Blue Books Managing Editor offers a sneak preview.



10:46-10:58a ET - Jon Erwin - The director and writer of the movie, I Can Only Imagine talks about the movie that is enjoying box office success.



11:06-11:29a ET - Lauren Kitchens Steward - It’s Living Life with Lauren, family, politics and entertainment from the college professor, speaker and radio show host.



11:32-11:42a ET - Scott Paly - The March for Our Lives was big, just not nearly as big as organizers said it was reports youth coach author and analyst.



11:46-11:58a ET - Burt Ward - From Caped Crusader to Canine Crusader, as Robin, the Boy Wonder from the 1966 Batman TV series, is now starring in a new animated Batman feature.



