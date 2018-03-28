3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:29a ET - Deanna Lorraine - So what can we expect next from Stormy Daniels and her attorney? Even Whoopi asked, “Did we miss something?” The Relationship Coach discusses.



9:32-9:42a ET - Dan Gainor -



9:46-9:58a ET - James Hirsen - Stormy Daniels Tells All-Who Cares?

The Celebrities Behind the Anti-Gun March. Media and legal analyst reports.



10:06-10:29a ET - Dr Anne Pierce - N Korea’s Kim Cannot Be Trusted and Russia’s ambassadors kicked out of 20 countries. The foreign policy analyst and expert has details.



10:32-10:42a ET - Jed McBreen - Do you know a child who is struggling with math? Find out how new supplemental learning program, Komodo, can help children become confident and positive about math.



10:46-10:58a ET - Andrea Kaye - The popular TV/Radio host reports on what everyone’s talking about around the Water Cooler.



11:06-11:29a ET - Juanita Broaddrick - Talks about her new book, You’d Better Put Some Ice on That: How I survived Being Raped by Bill Clinton.



11:32-11:42a ET - Steven Aden - Pro-life attorney shares his observations in Supreme Court argument on NIFLA v. Becerra that was heard last week.



11:46-11:58a ET - Con Campbell - Faith-Based Docu-Series “In Pursuit of Peter” Explores the Life and Times of the Apostle. Professor of New Testament at Trinity Evangelical Divinity School discusses.

