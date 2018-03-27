3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:29a ET - BML News/Commentary -



9:32-9:42a ET - John Tamny - In a Global Economy, the Fed's 'Rate Hikes' Are the Ultimate Non Sequitur. Says, Director of the Center for Economic Freedom at FreedomWorks.



9:46-9:58a ET - Samantha Mao - The Good News Girl is back with yet another episode of viral videos.



10:06-10:29a ET - John Lott - Gun Safety Expert on “March for Our Lives”

He’s an expert on Crime and Terrorism, President of Crime Prevention Research Center, and Top Selling Author.



10:32-10:58a ET - Dr Lee Vliet - Diagnosis: Denial of Reality and Responsibility Is Widespread Disease. The physician and past director of AAPS discusses.



11:00-11:29a ET - Bart Ehrman - The New York Times bestselling authority on early Christianity talks about his new book - THE TRIUMPH OF CHRISTIANITY.



11:32-11:58a ET - George Upper - The Upper Cut: Here’s What Facebook Is Really Doing to Your News Feed. Executive Editor at The Western Journal shares.