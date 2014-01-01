3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:29a ET - Megan Barth - The proprietor of ReaganBabe.com reports on the Sunday News Shows, plus Risking multi-million dollar lawsuits, Stormy tells her side. Does America care?



9:32-9:42a ET - Eddie Scarry - At the March for Our Lives, will the media start asking Parkland survivors real questions? The DC based Media reporter at the Washington Examiner reports.



9:46-9:58a ET - Lew Uhler - The passed Omnibust bill and maybe a part two for tax cuts. Founder and President of the National Tax Limitation Committee that targets TAX Cuts, spending reductions and right sizing gov’t discusses.



10:06-10:29a ET - Patrick Wood -



10:32-10:42a ET - Ken Blackwell - Domestic Policy Advisor to the Trump Transition and Sr. Fellow for Family Empowerment at the Family Research Council talks trade tariffs against China.



10:46-10:58a ET - Dan Gainor - According to a national poll of likely voters, 75% agree with the statement, “When I watch live sports or entertainment shows on television I am trying to get away from politics and do not want to be bombarded with partisan political messages.”



11:00-11:29a ET - Dinny McMahon - CHINA’S GREAT WALL OF DEBT: Shadow Banks, Ghost Cities, Massive Loans, and the End of the Chinese Miracle. He spent ten years as a financial journalist in China, including six years in Beijing



11:32-11:42a ET - Tyler Merritt - Teacher Who Called US Military 'Lowest of Low' Is Fired. The retired Army Cpt says our students deserve better.



11:46-11:58a ET - Jon Graham - Now Anyone Can Be A Film Investor;

‘Kind Katie’ Launches First-Ever Equity Crowdfunding For Faith Film. The film’s producer shares.

