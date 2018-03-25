« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Paracast, March 25, 2018  (Read 28 times)

Gene Steinberg

  • Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 331
  • Karma: +2/-0
    • The Paracast — The Gold Standard of Paranormal Radio
The Paracast, March 25, 2018
« on: March 24, 2018, 07:52:19 PM »
Gene and Chris present one of our famous listener roundtables, with this episode focusing on the special appearance of former AFOSI agent Richard Doty. What were the implications of his claims about two Roswell UFO crashes, the presence of an alien visitor and possibility reverse engineered technology? Is any of it true, or was it all or mostly government disinformation to deflect our attention from the “real” UFO mystery? This episode features guest cohost J. Randall Murphy along with long-time listener Michael Allen, who uses his engineering background to provide a number of insights into what Doty said and the possible implications.


Peace,
Gene Steinberg
Host-Executive Producer, The Paracast
Host-Executive Producer, The Tech Night Owl LIVE
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 

Quantcast