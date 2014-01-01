3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:29a ET - Peter Schweizer - Best Selling author who wrote Clinton Cash and sparked an FBI investigation into the Clinton Foundation discusses his highly anticipated investigative follow-up, Secret Empires: How Our Politicians Hide Corruption and Enrich Their Families and Friends



9:32-9:42a ET - David Bozell - Republicans Suffering Death By A Thousand Cuts With Spending Bill explains the President of ForAmerica.



9:46-9:58a ET - Paul Batura - Vice President of Communications at Focus talks John Oliver’s spoof of Charlotte and Mrs. Pence’s children’s book on “Last Week Tonight” on HBO.



10:06-10:29a ET - Phil Hotsenpiller - What is the prophetic implications of Iran heading West past Syria and toward the Mediterranean? Prophecy expert and Sr Pastor of Influence Church Anaheim Hills, CA explains.



10:32-10:58a ET - Warren Farrell - The bestselling author discusses the precarious position of boys in today’s world, as described in his new book, The Boy Crisis.



11:00-11:29a ET - Mark Ward - Authorized: The Use & Misuse of the King James Bible. Logos Pro at Faithlife, writes weekly articles on Bible study at the Logos Talk Blog.



11:32-11:42a ET - Jenny Beth Martin - The House is likely to vote on the spending bill this week, but the struggles continue till then. Tea Party Patriots President and Co-Founder discusses.



11:46-11:58a ET - Del Tackett - Traveling across the continent, he teams with experts in geology, biology, astronomy, archaeology, the Bible and more. Together they seek answers to longstanding questions surrounding the book of Genesis





