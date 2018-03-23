3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:29a ET - Liz Peek - Hillary's latest excuse: Stepford wives cost me the election as reported by the columnist for FoxNews.com.



9:32-9:42a ET - Jeff Crouere - The GOP’s Silver Linings: Pelosi and Clinton, says the Cajun Crusher from Ring Side Politics. We’re simulcasting on each other’s show to discuss.



9:46-9:58a ET - Tina Marie Griffin - The Counter Culture Mom talks about the new Caviezel movie, Paul, Apostle of Christ that releases nationwide tomorrow and Disney’s New Bible Study for A Wrinkle in Time is a Hoax



10:06-10:29a ET - Bruce Thatcher - Can we realistic expect Comprehensive Immigration Reform? The historian and immigration expert discusses.



10:32-10:42a ET - John Horvat - The Other Gun Culture No One Criticizes, explains International Scholar who says it’s the major factor in gun violence.



10:46-10:58a ET - Steve Evans - Live from Hollywood, The Movie Guy talks the weekend big screen winners and coming attractions.



11:00-11:29a ET - Lauren Kitchens-Steward - It’s Living Life with Lauren, family, politics and entertainment from the college professor, speaker and radio show host.



11:32-11:42a ET - Mike Haberman - Mobile phone Network Expert , VP of Network Engineering for Verizon discusses the future of small cell mobile technology.



11:46-11:58a ET - Jim Caviezel - He stars in PAUL, APOSTLE OF CHRIST that premieres in theaters across North America Friday, March 23, 2018.



