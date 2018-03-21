3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:29a ET - John Lott - Students from Parkland are planning March for Our Lives, on March 24th, in Washington, D.C., to call for school safety and gun control. What will come of it? Will it work to raise awareness? The Gun Safety expert has details.



9:32-9:42a ET - Jenny Beth Martin - The House is likely to vote on the spending bill on Thursday but the struggles continue till then. Tea Party Patriots President and Co-Founder discusses.



9:46-9:58a ET - James Hirsen - Sexual Harassment Allegations Surface against the President of the Motion Picture Academy. Legal analyst and NY Times best selling author reports.



10:06-10:29a ET - John Guandolo - The counter-terrorism expert and former FBI agent discusses the massive cover-up regarding the Las Vegas shooting.



10:32-10:42a ET - Dr Rachel Herz - Congratulations to Hunter Ham for winning the Stinkiest Sneakers in the Land competition sponsored by Odor Eaters.



10:46-10:58a ET - Andrea Kaye - It’s Cooler Talk Time with the Radio/TV personality and talk show host.



11:00-11:29a ET - Jack Carr - Career Navy Seal & Father of Special Needs Child Releases "The Terminal List." The novel & thriller written from decades of Navy SEAL leadership and experience, also has movie potential!



11:32-11:58a ET - Matt Abbott - March 4th marked the 20th anniversary of the death of Father Alfred Kunz, a traditionally-minded priest-canonist of the Diocese of Madison, Wis. And we still don’t know who did it. The Catholic commentator who writes regularly for Renew America discusses.