9:06-9:29a ET - Kristian Saucier - The US Navy submariner discusses his Presidential Pardon and his new book, American Double Standard: Patriot vs Politician.



9:32-9:42a ET - Marilinda Garcia - Sr. Federal Affairs Liaison, Government Affairs for the Libre initiative discussesthe details of the $1.3 trillion dollar government funding bill!



9:46-9:58a ET - Samantha Mao - She is the Good News Girl and she has the latest vira videos to share with us.



10:06-10:29a ET - Juanita Broaddrick - Talks about her new book, You’d Better Put Some Ice on That: How I survived Being Raped by Bill Clinton.



10:32-10:42a ET - Dr Dustin Demming - Gastrointestinal Oncologist at the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center talks about March National Colon Cancer Awareness Month.



10:46-10:58a ET - Jenetzen Franklin - NYT bestselling author and Senior Pastor of Free Chapel, gets personal with his book - Love Like You’ve Never Been Hurt: Hope, Healing and the Power Of An Open Heart.



11:00-11:29a ET - Dr David Friedman - The Lifetime television’s morning show health expert and syndicated radio host shares about his #1 national bestseller “Food Sanity.”



11:32-11:42a ET - Sonia Khush - The Director of Syrian Programs, Save The Children shares what’s happening in Syria.



11:46-11:58a ET - Rabbi Abraham Cooper - He travels worldwide meeting with heads of countries to encourage tolerance and de-escalate cyberterrorism that's prevalent online and is usually present before a terrorist attack takes place.



