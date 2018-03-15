3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:29a ET-Breaking News- South Florida Suffers More Loss, Parkland An Epic Failure By Law Enforcement? And the FBI Clinton Probe



9:32-9:42a ET-Julio Rivera- Hispanic community reacts to Trumps California visit to inspect wall prototypes. He’s the leading voice in America's Latino journalism community, and serves as the Editorial Director for ReactionaryTimes.com.



9:46-9:58a ET-Jeff Johnston- Should boys wrestle girls? The issues analyst at Focus on the Family, who frequently writes and speaks on issues related to gender and healthy sexuality shares his personal family story.



10:06-10:29a ET-Bruce Kauffmann- The award winning syndicated columnist, historian, author, and speaker remembers James Madison, our 4th President and Father of the Constitution.



10:32-10:42a ET-Justin Danof- The General Counsel for The National Center for Public Policy Research confront Disney’s Iger and you’ll be surprised with his response. Is this why Joe Behar buckled?



10:46-10:58a ET-Jon Erwin-The director and writer of the movie, I Can Only Imagine talks about the movie that is being released this today.



11:00-11:29a ET-Dr Anne Pierce- Syrians are being slaughtered, Assad, Iran and Russia continue to move forward with their imperialistic plan. Where is America and the international community? The Foreign Policy expert discusses.



11:32-11:58a ET-Michael Gabriele– His newest book, “In the Flesh – My Story.” He has worked in media, marketing and advertising, and currently writes to promote Jesuit education, mission and social justice.

