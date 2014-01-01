3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:29a ET - Breaking News - Are more changes in the offing among the President’s men? And are the high school students movement being highjacked?



9:32-9:42a ET - Ken Cuccinelli - Director of the Regulatory Action Center sings EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt’s praises for the regulatory rollback.



9:46-9:58a ET - Tina Marie Griffin - The Counter Culture Mom talks about her new tool for parents, a new Media Guide hot opff the presses, plus Very helpful tool for parents! Plus, free parenting Gen Z summit from AXIS and Living Biblically getting attention.



10:06-10:29a ET - Gerard Lameiro - The author, philosopher, economist, and engineer discusses his new book, “More Great News For America.”



10:32-10:58a ET - Kevin Hernandez - The Director of Policy at the LIBRE Initiative says, Tariffs Will Harm American Consumers; Urge Administration to Reconsider.



11:00-11:29a ET - Lauren Kitchens-Steward - It’s Living Life with Lauren, family, politics and entertainment from the college professor, speaker and radio show host.



11:32-11:58a ET - Warren Farrell - The bestselling author discusses the precarious position of boys in today’s world, as described in his new book, The Boy Crisis.



