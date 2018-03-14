3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:29a ET-Breaking News- PA-18 Special Election, First Woman CIA Chief and Tillerson is Out



9:32-9:42a ET - Jenny Beth Martin - The Tea Party Patriots President and Co-Founder speak out about the possibility of Obamacare bailouts being in the upcoming omnibus



9:46-9:58a ET - James Hirsen - The New York Times best-selling author, commentator, media analyst and law professor analyzes Oprah’s new movie, Wrinkle In Time.



10:06-10:29a ET - Herb London - Tillerson is out, Pompeo is in, and House Intell committee says “No Collusion.” The President of the London Center for Policy Research speaks out.



10:32-10:42a ET - Shari Rigby - The actress, speaker, writer and director talks about her new book, Beautifully Flawed, her true life story of how God turned one woman's flaws and painful past into something beautiful.



10:46-10:58a ET - Andrea Kaye - It’s “Cooler Talk Time” with the radio and TV host sharing what everyone is talking about.



11:00-11:29a ET - Jerome Corsi - "Killing The Deep State" Reveals Who Really Controls The US & The Secret Plan to Destroy President Trump.



11:32-11:58a ET - Alex Pollock - Former bank CEO and senior fellow from R Street Institute discusses the Senate’s Dodd Frank reform efforts.



11:46-11:58a ET - Jon Erwin - The director and writer of the movie, I Can Only Imagine talks about the movie that will be released this Friday.



