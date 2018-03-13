9:06-9:29a ET - Ron Daigle - The attorney for Navy submariner Kristian Saucier who was pardoned last Friday gives us an update.



9:32-9:42a ET - Rebecca Crownover - The DVD of her true life story that inspired the movie, “My Daddy Is In Heaven” releases today. It’s how one mother finds the strength to rise again, when it’s only death she sees.



9:46-9:58a ET - Samantha Mao - The Good News Girl is back with another episode of viral videos.



10:06-10:29a ET - Patrick Wood - Scientist’s latest claim…Climate change impacts women more than men. The technocracy expert keeps us up to date with this pernicious movement.



10:32-10:42a ET - Dean Sell/Katie Miller - The Brand Dir and Corporate Communications Mgr for Sight & Sound talk about Samson which opened last week in Branson, MO



10:46-10:58a ET - Jim Caviezel - He stars in PAUL, APOSTLE OF CHRIST that premieres in theaters across North America Friday, March 23, 2018.



11:00-11:15a ET - Brittany Hughes - Louis Farrakhan: 'What Have I Done To Make Jewish People Hate Me?' MRCTV Managing Editor discusses why.



11:19-11:29a ET - Eddie Scarry - House Intel Committee says, No Russian Collusion. Who’s sorry now? Plus, Trump is right on Russia and the media hate it. The DC based Washington Examiner reporter breaks it down.



11:32-11:58a ET - Liz Wise - It’s Time To Freshen Up Your Family’s Diet. award-winning broadcast journalist, healthy food blogger, and dietician tells us how.



11:46-11:58a ET - Tom Nicholson - U.S., Canada & Europe shocked about the Jan Kuciak-Martina Kusnirova murders. Why do they matter? The Canadian-British journalist knew the investigative reporter Kuchiak.