3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:29a ET - Megan Barth - Breaking News, California Sanctuary State on verge of losing Federal funds and President Trump Pardons Kristian Saucier. The founder proprietor of ReaganBabe.comreports.



9:32-9:42a ET - Chuck Tatlebaum - Planned Sale of the Weinstein Company Collapses Again. Director of Tripp Scott law firm, PA and chair of the bankruptcy and creditors' rights department reports.



9:46-9:58a ET - David Bozell - President of the conservative grassroots group ForAmerica says, "Here's how to tell if Trump is serious about his tariff proposal..."



10:06-10:29a ET - Abby Johnson - Billboard Outside PP Seeks To Get Abortion Workers To Leave Their Jobs. The former Planned Parenthood manager discusses.



10:32-10:58a ET - Brian Boche - Is California Ready for the Feds as they take on the state’s sanctuary policies? The Chief Operating Officer at The Millennial Solution, a political strategist and contributor to the Washington Times discusses.



10:46-10:58a ET - Bob Waliszewski - Focus on the Family’s Dir of Media & Culture and the popular PluggedIn.com web site talks family friendly movies.



11:06-11:29a ET - Howard Kurtz - Journalist and Fox News Host of Media Buzz discusses his new book, Media Madness: Donald Trump, The Press and The War Over the Truth.



11:32-11:58a ET - Michael Anthony - Is it time for believers to be bold and courageous? Popular speaker, blogger and pastor discusses his new book, “A Call for Courage: Living With Power Truth and Love In An Age of Intolerance and Fear.”

