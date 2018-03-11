Gene and guest cohost J. Randall Murphy present Robert Schroeder, author of Solving the UFO Enigma: How Modern Physics is Revealing the Technology of UFOs. Among the theories being tested is one called Warped Geometry by a Harvard physicist, which may allow for fast interstellar travel in the extra dimensions. Spectrographic data from actual UFO sightings would confirm if these craft are using technology we are now on the cusp of unraveling ourselves. Robert Schroeder recently spoke at the International UFO Congress in February 2018. He retired from Hewlett-Packard after 26 years in operations and product management, has a BA in math from Rutgers University, an AS in aerospace engineering and a MBA.