9:06-9:29a ET - Breaking News/Melissa Hanson - Trump To Meet With Kim Jong Un & Parents TV Council reacts to Media Violence



9:32-9:42a ET - Danny Huerta - Vice president of parenting and youth talks about The Worst Ways to Encourage Your Kids.



9:46-9:58a ET - Kevin Downs - The producer of the movie, I Can Only Imagine shares all the 911 on the movie premiering March 16th.



10:06-10:29a ET - Bruce Kauffmann - The award syndicated columnist discusses The Politicization of the Oscars & the classic misunderstanding of Separation of Church & State.



10:32-10:58a ET - Jonathan Cahn - The Secret of the Ancient Paradigm That Shook America’s Political Establishment. His Blockbuster Best Seller ‘The Paradigm’ Rocks the Highest Realms of Government and Reveals Stunning Secrets Behind Modern Events



11:06-11:29a ET - Nazareth - Hope in 24 Hours: Your Situation Can Change for the Better says the international popular comedian who has made people laugh all over the world.



11:32-11:58a ET - Danielle Vann - Why Blue State + Red State=Dumb State. Why are US Kids failing in math and reading?Internationally award-winning author, former TV personality and national literacy advocate speaks out.

