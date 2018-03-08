3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:29a ET - Jack Owens - Pressure on FBI mounts after Florida shooting. Protocols not followed, so says the 30-year veteran of the FBI.



9:32-9:42a ET - Catalina Avalos - Former judge and prosecutor for sex crimes and second-degree murder discusses DACA after the missed deadline.



9:46-9:58a ET - Steve Evans - The Movie Guy live from Hollywood, The Movie Capital of the World talks box office winners and coming attractions.



10:06-10:15a ET - Al Perrotta - More trouble for the Justice Dept. and the FBI? The Managing Editor for the Stream breaks it down.



10:19-10:29a ET - Dr Jason Dominitz - March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and 50,000 Vets are participating in landmark clinical trial.



10:32-10:58a ET - Nick Vujicic - International and NY Times Best-Selling Author talks about his latest book, Be The Hands and Feet, Living Out God’s Love for All His Children.



11:06-11:29a ET - Lauren Kitchens-Steward - It’s Living Life with Lauren, family, politics and entertainment from the college professor, speaker and radio show host.



11:32-11:58a ET - Trevor Louden - The New Zealand author and speaker talks about his new film, The Enemies Inside The Church.





