3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:29a ET - Breaking News - Is A second Special Council in the works?



9:32-9:42a ET - Rachel Bovard - Why is the Senate's Republican majority allowing Democrats to run roughshod? Sr. Dir of Policy at the Conservative Partnership Institute asks the million dollar question.



9:46-9:58a ET - James Hirsen - Huckabee Withdraws from the Board after Haters Intimidate the CMA. Bestselling author and legal commentator reports.



10:06-10:29a ET - Dr Anne Pierce - Syrians are being slaughtered, Assad, Iran and Russia continue to move forward with their imperialistic plan. Where is America and the international community? The Foreign Policy expert discusses.



10:32-10:42a ET - Ken Blackwell - Are Trump Tariffs Gift for OPEC and Russia at US expense? The former Domestic Policy Advisor to the Trump Transition Team explains.



10:46-10:58a ET - Andrea Kaye - The Radio & TV Host shares the hottest topics being talked about arounnd the “Water Cooler.”



11:06-11:15a ET - Eddie Scarry - Media reporter at the Washington Examiner, Based in Washington, DC. Discusses his Ode to Hope Hicks



11:19-11:29a ET - Joel Rosenberg - Bestselling Author talks about his new book, The Kremlin Conspiracythat Portrays Growing Tensions Between the U.S. & Russia



11:32-11:42a ET - Lauren Barth - Editorial Director of Momtrends Media shares tips for a “Hoppy Easter”: Making the holiday fun & festive for all your little chickadees



11:46-11:58a ET - Jason Hanson - Former CIA Officer shares how to survive like a spy, with tips for staying safe in a dangerous world