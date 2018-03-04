3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:15a ET - Megan Barth - The founder proprietor of ReaganBabe.com discusses the Sunday TV News Shows, the Oscars & Calif exploding homeless population brought to you by Dems.



9:32-9:42a ET - Eddie Scarry - DC based Washington Examiner reporter shares Ode to Hope Hicks.



9:46-9:58a ET - David Teems - Author and musician discusses his new devotional, Godspeed: Voices of the Reformation



10:06-10:15a ET - Jerome Corsi - "Killing The Deep State" Reveals Who Really Controls The US & The Secret Plan to Destroy President Trump.



10:32-10:42a ET - CeCi Carmichael - America is a nation of snackers and the Chef, Lifestyle Expert and TV Personality shares her best snacking ideas from the frozen food aisle.



10:46-10:58a ET - Bob Waliszewski - Focus on the Family’s Dir of Media Culture discusses Billy Graham special on Fox and latest family friendly movies.



11:06-11:29a ET - Philip Lawler - Lost Shepherd: How Pope Francis is Misleading His Flock according to the author & editor of Catholic World News



11:32-11:42a ET - Sean Mulroney - Why is 40% of America obese? Find out why and join the Obesity Revolution.



11:46-11:58a ET - George Barna - Americans Say We’re Generally on the “Wrong Track” explains the Executive Director of the American Culture & Faith Institute

