9:06-9:15a ET - Sam Sorbo - Let There Be Light now released on DVD. Faith film written, directed and produced by husband-wife team Kevin and Sam Sorbo



9:19-9:29a ET - Jaquelyn Iloff - What If You Could, Faith in the Face of Fear. Senior Advisor of Joel Osteen Ministries Shares How to Find Faith and Face Your Fears to Break Through to Success



9:32-9:42a ET - David Welday - Shaping Your Family Story, when you only have one shot to get it right with your kids.



9:46-9:58a ET - David AR White - The highly anticipated third installment of God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness, will be in theaters March 2018. The Actor/Producer tells us all about it.



10:06-10:15a ET - Lucas Miles - He is the author of Good God: The One We Want To Believe In, But Are Afraid to Embrace.

10:19-10:29a ET - David Sturt - Today is Employee Appreciation Day. Do you know the secret to a great workplace?



10:32-10:42a ET - Hettie Britz - Talks about her book, Growing Kids With Character.



10:46-10:58a ET - Bob Waliszewski - Focus on the Family’s Dir of Media Culture discusses Billy Graham, and the example he lived.



11:06-11:15a ET - Kathleen Cooke - Why is the Bible always the number one best seller, yet so few read it and apply its truths to their lives? media executive, producer/actress and co-founder at Cooke Pictures discusses



11:19-11:29a ET - Melody Hernandez - From Influence Music comes their new worship album, Touching Heaven.



11:32-11:42a ET - Ann Paulk - Executive Director for The Restored Hope Network, a coalition of ministries that offer hope and healing to those caught in a homosexual lifestyle.



11:46-11:58a ET - Stephen Black - Freedom Realized: Finding Freedom from Homosexuality and Living a Life Free from Labels

