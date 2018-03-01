3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:15a ET - Rabbi Steve Leder - 'More Beautiful Than Before: How Suffering Transforms Us' has been #1 in its Amazon category for over three months now. Twice-named by Newsweek Magazine as one of the ten most influential rabbis in America



9:19-9:29a ET - Jesse Pruett - From Rock Star/Actor to Worship leader, he talks about his new worship album, The Journey.



9:32-9:42a ET - Stephen Arteburn - 6 Ways for Men to Thrive in Midlife. The founder and chairman of New Life Ministries and host of the #1 nationally syndicated Christian counseling talk show New Life Live! shares.



9:46-9:58a ET - George Barna - Americans say we’re generally on the wrong track, says the Executive Director of the American Culture & Faith Institute



10:06-10:15a ET - Dr Alex McFarland - Religion and culture expert, one of America’s top Christian apologists, radio host, Director of Christian Worldview at N. Greenville U, and author of 19 books



10:19-10:29a ET - Robert Toone - One of the financial backers discusses "Summer in the Forest," a movie about Jean Vanier and the communities of L'Arche, French for "The Ark."



10:32-10:42a ET - Joel Rosenberg - In his forthcoming international political thriller, New York Times bestselling author shifts his focus from the Middle East and the threat of Radical Islamism to a rising new threat to the U.S. and the NATO alliance posed by leaders in Moscow.



10:46-10:58a ET - Jim Caviezel - He stars in PAUL, APOSTLE OF CHRIST that premieres in theaters across North America Friday, March 23, 2018.



11:06-11:15a ET - Todd Nettleton - Wurmbrand: Tortured for Christ-The Complete Story as told by the Voice of the Martyrs Chief of Media Relations.



11:19-11:29a ET - Denise Shick - It Is Well with My Soul: A Book of Comfort for Families of Transgenders



11:32-11:42a ET–Dr Tony Evans- “Your Comeback: Your Past Doesn't Have to Determine Your Future.”



11:46-11:58a ET–Tom Phillips- Exec VP of Bill Graham Evangelistic Association remembers and honors America’s Pastor, A Life Well lived.

