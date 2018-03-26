3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:15a ET - Kim Chaffin - Want To Find God In The Everyday Things Of Life? Find Out How To Live “Simply Blessed” ! The prolific writer shares.



9:19-9:29a ET - Dennis Worden - Discuses his new book, The Rancher’s Gift: A Modern Day Parable of Living a Life on Purpose. The outstanding communicator is known for encouraging Christians to press beyond mediocrity and rise to excellence.



9:32-9:42a ET - Stephen Baldwin - Discusses his role as missionary Graham Staines, who was martyred in India in 1999.



9:46-9:58a ET - Jenn Gotzon Chandler - The award-winning actress talks about her role in the upcoming movie, My Daddy Is In Heaven, that takes audiences on the emotional ride of young woman tragically losing her husband, her faith, and finding faith again.



10:06-10:15a ET - Dean Sell/Katie Miller - The Brand Dir and Corporate Communications Mgr for Sight & Sound talk about Samson opening March 3rd.



10:19-10:29a ET - John Bona - What Does Scripture Say About The Education of Our Children? He hosts a weekly radio broadcast called “The Story of Liberty,” which currently reaches more than one million people over the Internet on podcast



10:32-10:42a ET - Bruce Stacey - Producer/Director talks about his upcoming, faith-based animated movie, “Ice Dragon – Legend of the Blue Daisies” that will release in theatres across the nation on March 24 and March 26, 2018 via Chelsea Road Productions Inc. and Fathom Events.



10:46-10:58a ET - Dr Ted Baehr - The Movie Guide CEO and Chairman of the Christian Film & TV Commission discusses Reel to REAL



11:06-11:15a ET - Michelle Cox - She is a speaker and an award-winning, best-selling author, and joined with Brian Bird to write When Calls The Heart.



11:19-11:29a ET - Brian Bird - He’s executive producer and co-creator of the Hallmark Channel original series When Calls the Heart.



11:32-11:42a ET - Matt Baer - He’s the producer of Unbroken: Path to Redemption, the continuation of Louie Zamperini's story.



11:46-11:58a ET - Larnelle Harris - Hall of Fame vocalist and five-time Grammy winner, discusses his mentors and gratitude in Shaped Notes: How Ordinary People With Extraordinary Gifts Influenced My Life and Career.



