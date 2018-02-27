3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:15a ET - Jeff Myers - The Secret Battle of Ideas about God: Overcoming the Outbreak of Five Fatal Worldviews. He is president of Summit Ministries. In the last 20 years Dr. Myers has become one of America’s most respected authorities on youth leadership development.



9:19-9:29a ET - Lori Gano - How He Loves Us: Revealing the Affections of God. She is a wife, mom, and speaker who runs her own successful construction company.



9:32-9:42a ET - Susan Harris - Evangelism movement PULSE will bring thousands into U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis at their next event, PULSE Twin Cities. The Pulse Dir of Communications shares



9:46-9:58a ET - Sam Rohrer - The former PA legislator for 18 years – bringing pastors and legislators together



10:06-10:15a ET - Samaritan Ministries - Spokespersons from one of the nation’s fastest-growing health care sharing organizations in the U.S.



10:19-10:29a ET - Chad Hugghins - The author of the new study from CV Outreach on Loneliness in America.



10:32-10:42a ET - Eddie Anders - His story is one of suicide, divine intervention and a life transformed. The touring musician & vocalist shares his new book, Waking Up Dead.



10:46-10:58a ET - James Hirsen - How to Get Real News in a World of Fake News. The NY Times Best selling author and legal professor helps.



11:06-11:15a ET - Dr Alex McFarland - The religion and culture expert, and one of America’s top Christian apologists discusses the war on culture and faith.



11:19-11:29a ET - Richard Land - He’s on President Trump’s Faith Advisory Council and President of the Southern Evangelical Seminary.



11:32-11:58a ET - Jonathan Cahn - The Secret of the Ancient Paradigm That Shook America’s Political Establishment. His Blockbuster Best Seller ‘The Paradigm’ Rocks the Highest Realms of Government and Reveals Stunning Secrets Behind Modern Events

