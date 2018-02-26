3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:29a ET - Megan Barth - The political commentator and founder of Reaganbabe.com discusses the Sunday News TV Shows, Florida shooting revelations and thank God for Billy Graham.



9:32-9:42a ET - Chris Wilson - The GOP polster shares his CPAC presentation "2018: Using Data, Analytics, and Technology to Win."



9:46-9:58a ET - Samantha Mao - The “Good News Girl” shares her latest viral videos.



10:06-10:29a ET - Patrick Wood - Technocrat Elon Musk intends to bring ultra high-speed gigabit Internet to the USA and beyond with a blanket of low-orbit small satellites. The technocracy expert enlightens.



10:32-10:42a ET - Dr Michael Callaghan - Hemophilia A is a rare genetic blood disorder: Rare Disease Day is February 28. Physician who treats hemophilia A and a 50-year-old living with hemophilia A discuss.



10:46-10:58a ET - James Hirsen - The New York Times best-selling author, commentator, media analyst and law professor says beware The Russian Indictments Are A Decoy.



11:06-11:58a ET - Mike Zullo/Carl Gallups - The lead investigator and commander of the Cold Case Posse under Sheriff Joe Arpaio reveals the latest into the biggest lie former President Obama put over America. And former law enforcement officer, deputized sheriff, pastor and prolific author who has assisted in the investigation adds to the discussion.



