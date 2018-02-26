3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:29a ET - Megan Barth -



9:32-9:42a ET - Chris Wilson -



9:46-9:58a ET - Samantha Mao -



10:06-10:29a ET - Patrick Wood -



10:32-10:42a ET - Dr Michael Callaghan -



10:46-10:58a ET - James Hirsen - The New York Times best-selling author, commentator, media analyst and law professor says beware The Russian Indictments Are A Decoy.



11:06-11:58a ET - Mike Zullo/Carl Gallups - The lead investigator and commander of the Cold Case Posse under Sheriff Joe Arpaio reveals the latest into the biggest lie former President Obama put over America. And former law enforcement officer, deputized sheriff, pastor and prolific author who has assisted in the investigation adds to the discussion.

