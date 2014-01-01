« previous next »
Author Topic: Hey Webster! The "gun lobby" is NOT responsible for the Fla. shooting!

SingleTax

Hey Webster! The "gun lobby" is NOT responsible for the Fla. shooting!
« on: Today at 12:40:03 AM »
The false flag-orchestrating, tragedy-exploiting, Big Pharma-promoting victim disarmament lobby is responsible for it.

Re: Hey Webster! The "gun lobby" is NOT responsible for the Fla. shooting!
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:47:01 AM »

Re: Hey Webster! The "gun lobby" is NOT responsible for the Fla. shooting!
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:58:06 AM »
The 2nd Amendment was not instituted to protect the right of the military to keep and bear arms or the right of sportsmen to go duck hunting or skeet shooting, Webster; it was instituted to protect the average American from gun-grabbing weasels like you.

I invite anyone who hasn't already been brainwashed by the victim disarmament lobby to carefully read the following, and then compare it with the anti-2nd Amendment/anti-American drivel Tarpley shamelessly spouted on yesterday's show:

     http://guncite.com/gc2ndmea.html
