« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Paracast — February 25, 2018  (Read 30 times)

Gene Steinberg

  • Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 323
  • Karma: +2/-0
    • The Paracast — The Gold Standard of Paranormal Radio
The Paracast — February 25, 2018
« on: February 24, 2018, 05:04:01 PM »
Gene and guest cohost J. Randall Murphy present paranormal blogger Red Pill Junkie (Miguel Romero). As usual, RPJ provides cutting edge speculation about a whole range of offbeat subjects, such as whether there is any connection or resemblance between UFO experiences and psychedelic experiences. What about speculation about traveling across the multiverse, sometimes referred to as the Mandela Effect? In short, RPJ will talk about topics seldom covered in the field. Before he was famous, RPJ was an extra in a music video for Australian band Sneaky Sound. He is also responsible for the design used for The Official Paracast Channel on YouTube, and those special d.j. caricatures of Gene and Chris.


Peace,
Gene Steinberg
Host-Executive Producer, The Paracast
Host-Executive Producer, The Tech Night Owl LIVE
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 

Quantcast