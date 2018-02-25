Gene and guest cohost J. Randall Murphy present paranormal blogger Red Pill Junkie (Miguel Romero). As usual, RPJ provides cutting edge speculation about a whole range of offbeat subjects, such as whether there is any connection or resemblance between UFO experiences and psychedelic experiences. What about speculation about traveling across the multiverse, sometimes referred to as the Mandela Effect? In short, RPJ will talk about topics seldom covered in the field. Before he was famous, RPJ was an extra in a music video for Australian band Sneaky Sound. He is also responsible for the design used for The Official Paracast Channel on YouTube, and those special d.j. caricatures of Gene and Chris.