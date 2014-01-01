3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:29a ET - Gabrielle Bosche - How are young people relating to Trump and will Gun Control be the issue come November? The President and Founder of The Millennial Solution, Bestselling Author, and TEDx Speaker discusses.



9:32-9:42a ET - Julio Rivera - Do George Clooney and Oprah have a future together in politics? The Editorial Director for ReactionaryTimes.com and a featured columnist at TheHill.com, Newsmax.com reports



9:46-9:58a ET - John Fuller - Focus on the Family’s broadcast co-host remembers the legacy of Dr. Billy Graham and how it impacted culture, even beyond his lifetime.



10:06-10:29a ET - Horace Cooper - What did the FBI Russian indictments tell us? And the latest on the Florida shooting. The nationally recognized legal commentator and adjunct fellow with The National Center for Public Policy Research.



10:32-10:58a ET - Trevor Louden - The New Zealand author and speaker talks about his new film, The Enemies Inside The Church.



11:06-11:29a ET - Joe Hagmann - The private investigator and co-host of the very popular Hagman Report discusses the week that was: FBI Corruption, On-Going Anti Trump Media Bias and the Florida Shooting.



11:32-11:58a ET - Patrick Walsh - CBS has an upcoming show called Living Biblically releasing at the end of this month, and we have the show’s creator here to discuss.



