3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads

9:06-9:29a ET - Melanie Morgan - How Is The Dishonest Media Covering The Florida Shooting And Mueller Indictments?  Live from CPAC, the national spokeswoman and co-founder of MediaEqualizer.com discusses.

9:32-9:42a ET - Taylor James - The star of Samson joins us to talk about his lead role in this new movie based on the powerful biblical epic of a campion chosen by God to deliver Israel.

9:46-9:58a ET - Steve Evans - The Movie Guy reports live from the movie capital of the World, Hollywood, CA the big box office winners of the past , week and what’s next.

10:06-10:29a ET - Doug Stanton - Journalist, lecturer, screenwriter, and author of the New York Times bestsellers In Harm’s Way (2001) and Horse Soldiers (2009) which is now on the big screen as 12 Strong.

10:32-10:42a ET - Dorothy Hamill - Champion Figure Skater Discusses Health & Lifestyle Tips and 2018 Winter Games, Latest Ventures & More!

10:46-10:58a ET - Lew Uhler - Founder Pres of National Tax Limitation Committee discusses the fact that WTP are seeing more money in their paychecks and 401k’s.  Democrats are faced with a tough reality.

11:00-11:15a ET - Breaking News Update -

11:19-11:29a ET - Connie Harshaw & Pastor Reginald Davis - Let Freedom Ring: Freedom Bell Rings To Heal Racial Divide on February 25th.  The first NCWN President of the Potomac Valley and Pastor of 1st Baptist Church of Williamsburg share.

11:32-11:58a ET - Jason Matthews - New York Times bestselling author and retired CIA Chief/Officer discusses his latest novel, The Kremlin’s Candidate and the upcoming 20th Century Fox Red Sparrow movie.




