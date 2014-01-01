3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:00-9:29a ET - Tom Czyz - The founder of Armored One who started his company to promote school safety after Sandy Hook, is back to share the results of his ground level investigation of the Florida shooting. And it looks like the President wants to talk with him.



9:32-9:42a ET - Dr Myles Schneider - The author of restoring Health to Healthcare explains how Idaho is showing the way to the post Obamacare era without help from the Feds. But is it legal?



9:46-9:58a ET - Samantha Mao - The “Good News Girl” shares her latest viral videos.



10:06-10:58a ET - Ed Conard - It's Econ for Morons. Cutting through all the fake news, the bestselling author, and former Bain Capital partner walks us through the Trump economy and how it can get even better.



11:06-11:29a ET - John Baker - How To Get Illegals To Go Home...The Timely New Book From One Of America's Leading Legal Minds.



11:32-11:58a ET - John Wood - Using sports, movies, normal life experiences and songs, the author breaks down six different ways parents can help their children become the saints they are meant to be, as detailed in his new book, The Light Entrusted To You.



