3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:00-9:29a ET - Megan Barth - Kids hit to the streets demanding something be done about gun violence in their schools, and reaction to FBI Russian indictment from the proprietor and founder of reaganbabe.com.



9:32-9:58a ET - John Leboutillier - For Democrats, the GOP's state of turmoil should look familiar, so says the former congressman, American political columnist, pundit and co-host of REVOLUTION — The Podcast, available on Soundcloud and iTunes.



10:06-10:29a ET - Bruce Kauffmann - It’s President’s Day across America and historian, and award-winning syndicated columnist, discusses our two most historic presidents, George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.



10:32-10:42a ET - Jeff Crouere - Trump Hating Romney Still Wants to be President says the Cajun Crusher from Ring Side Politics.



10:46-10:58a ET - Bob Waliszewski - The Black Panther exceeds Box Office expectations. Focus on the Family’s Director of Media and Culture discusses this and other highlights.



11:06-11:29a - Howard Kurtz - Journalist and Fox News Host of Media Buzz discusses his new book, Media Madness: Donald Trump, The Press and The War Over the Truth.



11:32-11:42a ET - Aaron Lay - Help for Hungry Children. Nearly 16 million children live in households that are food insecure says Teen ambassador for the Food Smart Families program.



11:46-11:58a ET - Priscilla Shirer - She plays Mrs Fincher in the upcoming movie, I Can Only Imagine, which will be released nationwide on March 16th. She is a New York Times bestselling author, international speaker, and star of the hit movie War Room.

