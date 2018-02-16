3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:00-9:29a ET - Carl Gallups - Are you and your kids prepared to deal with a live shooting situation like what happened at Parkland High School? Former law

enforcement officer, bestselling author and pastor discusses.



9:32-9:42a ET - Jordan Goodman - Stock market remains skittish, rates on the move and keep an eye on inflation says America’s Money Answers Man.



9:46-9:58a ET - Danny Huerta - Focus’ VP of Parenting shares how to talk with your kids about mass shootings, especially at schools.



10:06-10:29a ET - Bryan Garner - The author of Nino and Me remembers Antonin Scalia on the anniversary of his death.



10:32-10:42a ET - Erin Egan - VP, US Public Policy, and Chief Privacy Officer for Facebook shares tips on how to give yourself a privacy checkup.



10:46-10:58a ET - Larnelle Harris - Gets personal about his life and the people who contributed in his new book, “Shaped Notes: How Ordinary People with Extraordinary Gifts Influenced my Life and Career.”



11:06-11:29a - Ed Klein - Are you convinced yet? There’s an All Out War: The Plot to Destroy Trump. The investigative reporter and bestselling author explains.



11:32-11:42a ET - 15:17 to Paris - Join us as we talk about the movie with the three real life heroes and stars of this Clint Eastwood movie, Anthony Sadler, Alex Skarlatos and Spencer Stone.



11:46-11:58a ET - Rick Van Warner - One father’s faith-driven fight to free his son from the grips of a powerful addiction. The author of On Pills and Needles shares.