Making Sense of Latest School Shooting, How to Talk to Your Kids About it

Making Sense of Latest School Shooting, How to Talk to Your Kids About it
3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads

9:00-9:29a ET - Carl Gallups - Are you and your kids prepared to deal with a live shooting situation like what happened at Parkland High School?  Former law
enforcement officer, bestselling author and pastor discusses. 

9:32-9:42a ET - Jordan Goodman - Stock market remains skittish, rates on the move and keep an eye on inflation says America’s Money Answers Man.

9:46-9:58a ET - Danny Huerta - Focus’ VP of Parenting shares how to talk with your kids about mass shootings, especially at schools.

10:06-10:29a ET - Bryan Garner - The author of Nino and Me remembers Antonin Scalia on the anniversary of his death.

10:32-10:42a ET - Erin Egan - VP, US Public Policy, and Chief Privacy Officer for Facebook shares tips on how to give yourself a privacy checkup.

10:46-10:58a ET - Larnelle Harris - Gets personal about his life and the people who contributed in his new book, “Shaped Notes: How Ordinary People with Extraordinary Gifts Influenced my Life and Career.”

11:06-11:29a - Ed Klein - Are you convinced yet?  There’s an All Out War: The Plot to Destroy Trump. The investigative reporter and bestselling author explains.

11:32-11:42a ET - 15:17 to Paris - Join us as we talk about the movie with the three real life heroes and stars of this Clint Eastwood movie, Anthony Sadler, Alex Skarlatos and Spencer Stone.

11:46-11:58a ET - Rick Van Warner - One father’s faith-driven fight to free his son from the grips of a powerful addiction.  The author of On Pills and Needles shares.


