9:00-9:29a ET - Tom Czyz/Breaking News - Tom Czyz created Armoured One shortly after Sandy Hook. With his own children in schools nearby when the mass shooting happened, the SWAT team operator and detective felt helpless to protect his loved ones against an emergency situation. Along with active shooter experts, he studied the history of attacks and created products and tactics on how to survive an active shooting.





9:32-9:42a ET - Rachel Alexander - Congress finally passes a Budget Bill, but it’s not pretty. The senior editor at the Stream breaks it down.



9:46-9:58a ET - Steve Evans - Live from the Movie Capital of the World, The Movie Guy talks the box office winners and coming attractions.



10:06-10:29a ET - Liz Crokin - The award-winning author, a seasoned journalist and an advocate for sex crime victims talks the affects of #metoo, #TimesUp from Rob Porter to Scott Baio, and the 800,000 lb pedophilia gorilla in Hollywood’s room.



10:32-10:42a ET - Julio Garcia - The PACO Exec Dir talks about assistance available for the displaced people from Puerto Rico.



10:46-10:58a ET - Lew Uhler - Founder Pres of National Tax Limitation Committee discusses the flawed Budget Deal and Rule 21 opportunity.



11:06-11:29a - Lauren Kitchens-Steward - It’s another day in the life with the national radio personality, speaker and professor.



11:32-11:42a ET - John Zmirak - The Sr Editor of the Stream.org says Americans are dreamers too.



11:46-11:58a ET - Bob Waliszewski - Focus on the Family’s Dir of Media and Culture and PluggedIn.com talks family friendly movies, 1517 to Paris and Peter Rabbit.