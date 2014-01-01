3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:00-9:29a ET - Breaking News -



9:32-9:42a ET - Jenny Beth Martin - Tea Party Patriots Citizens Fund Blasts Reported Congressional Budget Deal. The president and co-founder of Tea Party Patriots discusses.



9:46-9:58a ET - James Hirsen - Uma Thurman Tells Her Quentin Tarantino Story reports the NY Times bestselling author, legal; analyst and media commentator.



10:06-10:29a ET - Dr Anne Pierce - Author, commentator and scholar in the areas of American Presidents, American Foreign Policy and American Society puts Iran, Israel, and Russia in perspective, plus N Korea at the Olympics.



10:32-10:42a ET - Dr Heather Hawthorne - Physician Offers Tips to Protect Your Family from Cold and Flu. She is a Board-Certified Family Practice Physician with Doctor On Demand.



10:46-10:58a ET - Andrea Kaye - It’s Cooler Talk Time, what everyone’s talking about with the national radio and TV show host.



11:06-11:29a - Dr Al Sanchez - President of AMARC Enterprises, the primary distributor of PolyMVA discusses this powerhouse nutritional breakthrough product.



11:32-11:42a ET - Randy Taraborrelli - The NY Times Best selling author discusses his new book, Jackie, Janet & Lee – The Secret History of Janet Auchincloss and her daughters, Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy Onassis and Princess Lee Radziwill.



11:46-11:58a ET - Diane Barth - The psychotherapist widely recognized for her expertise in women’s relationships talks about her new book, I Know How You Feel: The Joy and Heartbreak of Friendship in Women's Lives.

