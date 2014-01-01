3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:00-9:15a ET - Breaking News -



9:19-9:29a ET - Rachel Bovard - So what’s up with the Senate Shenanigans on DACA? The senior director of policy at the Conservative Partnership Institute discusses.



9:32-9:42a ET - Eddie Scarry - The national media are incapable of talking about the so-called “Dreamers,” illegal immigrants brought to the U.S. as minors, without portraying them as victims of the Trump administration. The DC based reporter for the Washington Examiner discusses.



9:46-9:58a ET - Samantha Mills-Mao - The Good News Girl shares her latest episode of viral videos that are capturing millions of eyes and ears.



10:06-10:29a ET - Patrick Wood - With a Muslim woman now in charge of UN-Habitat and the New Urban Agenda, Islam has a direct path to potentially influence every city on earth. The author, lecturer and leading expert on the elitist Trilateral Commission explains what this could mean for a city near you.



10:32-10:58a - John Greenya - On the anniversary of the death of Antonin Scalia we talk with theveteran biographer of Justice Neil Gorsuch’s first-ever biography GORSUCH: The Judge Who Speaks for Himself



11:06-11:29a - Sherri Murphy - Recipient of the Best Matchmaker Award in NY and LA in 2016 and recognized International Matchmaking Expert shares Top Tips for Last Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts.



11:32-11:42a ET - Dr Tia Raines - Yes, put an egg on it. Why adding this nutrition powerhouse can be a perfect addition to your heart healthy diet. The exec dir of Egg Nutrition Center shares.



11:46-11:58a ET - JD & Kate Dobson - Time to take a tongue-in-cheek look at the U.S. presidents, The Hottest Heads of State: Volume One: The American Presidents.