3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:29a ET - Breaking News -



9:19-9:29a ET - David Shestokas - Does the Nunes Memo Ignite Some Constitutional Crisis? The constitutional attorney explains.



9:32-9:42a ET - Heather Wagenhals - Certified Identity Theft Risk Management Specialist shares the Risky Places you can swipe your credit or ATM card.



9:46-9:58a ET - Steve Evans - The Movie Guy reports live from the movie capital of the World, Hollywood, CA the big box office winners of the past week and what’s next.



10:06-10:29a ET - Howard Kurtz - Journalist and Fox News Host of Media Buzz discusses his new book, Media Madness: Donald Trump, The Press and The War Over the Truth.



10:32-10:42a - Anatasia Boden - States are using absurd requirements to restrict Americans from obtaining work licenses. The attorney with Pacific Legal Foundation and a member of the Federalist Society’s Regulatory Transparency Project working group on State and Local Regulation.



10:46-10:58a - Ted Hayes - Edwin Jackson’s Death Challenges NFL Protestors, Black Lives Matter. The Project 21 member and community activist discusses.



11:06-11:29a ET - Lauren Kitchens-Steward - The national radio host, speaker and professor shares her Life With Lauren perspective.



11:32-11:42a ET - Shasta Nelson - Facebook celebrates friendship with the friendship expert who highlights the benefits of putting your friends first.



11:46-11:58a ET - George Barna - Executive Director of the American Culture & Faith Institute explains The Economy and Defense Sustain Trump's Evangelical Support