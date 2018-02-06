3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:29a ET - Megan Barth - The founder proprietor of Reaganbabe.com takes on the Trump Dossier and the battle of the Memos just for starters.



9:32-9:42a ET - Dr Myles Schneider - They once supported socialized medicine, until Amazon, Berkshire and JP Morgan realized the profitability of the free market. The doctor author discusses.



9:46-9:58a ET - Samantha Mills-Mao - The Good News Girl shares her latest collection of viral videos.



10:06-10:29a ET - Stephen Strang - Why are people and the media still questioning the election of Donald Trump? The award-winning journalist and successful businessman interviewed Pres Trump and he shares his insight.



10:32-10:42a - Charisse Jones - Veteran reporter and USA Todays’ National Business Correspondent reports on the Super Bowl ads people like the most.



10:46-10:58a - Bob Waliszewski - The Director of Focus on the Family’s Media & Culture talks the Best & Worst Super Bowl ads, plus JT’s half-time show.



11:06-11:29a ET - Bill Ferderer - The Treacherous World of the 16th Century & How the Pilgrims Escaped It & What Americans Today Can Learn From the Pilgrims & Persecution. The best selling author and nationally recognized speaker discusses.



11:32-11:42a ET - Dr Jaime Kulaga - New Survey: Majority of American Workers Leave Vacation Days Unused, Fail to Disconnect When on Break. The Work-life Balance Expert Shares Tips on Managing Workload and How to Properly Disconnect When on Vacation.



11:46-11:58a ET - Stephen Hines - The recognized authority on Laura Ingalls Wilder has authored several best-selling volumes on her life, and he discusses his new book, A Prairie Girl’s Faith: The Spiritual Legacy of Laura Ingalls Wilder.