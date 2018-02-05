3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:00-9:29a ET - Liz Peek - Schumer’s mistakes pile up, endangering Democrats prospects for 2018. The columnist for FoxNews.com and The Fiscal Times reports.



9:32-9:42a ET - Kirk Cameron - “Offering real help for parenting kids in a social media world, ‘Kirk Cameron: CONNECT’ screens exclusively in movie theaters nationwide for two nights only on February 27 and March 1. Tickets are available at FathomEvents.com.”



9:46-9:58a ET - Larnelle Harris - Gets personal about his life and the people who contributed in his new book, “Shaped Notes: How Ordinary People with Extraordinary Gifts Influenced my Life and Career.”



10:06-10:29a ET - Brian Bird - ”When God Calls the Heart” by authors Brian Bird and Michelle Cox is inspired by Hallmark Channel original TV series When Calls the Heart. There are forty devotions from Hope Valley about finding moments of grace, joy, and beauty.



10:32-10:58a ET - John Whitehead - Silence Is Betrayal: Get Up, Stand Up, Speak Up for Your Rights says Constitutional attorney and author, founder and president of The Rutherford Institute. His latest book is Battlefield America: The War on the American People.



11:06-1:58a ET - Ed Conard - It’s Econ for Morons. Cutting through all the fake news, the best selling author, and former Bain Capital partner walks us through the Trump economy and how it can get even better.