3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:00-9:15a ET - Breaking News



9:19-9:29a ET - Rob Buska - The host of “The Bush Leagues” on NBC Sports Radio, talks Super Bowl 52, and what you can expect.



9:32-9:42a ET - Jenny Beth Martin - Barack Obama and broken windows:Corral Obama era lawlessness with the rule of law. President & Co-Founder of Tea Party Patriot founder shares.



9:46-9:58a ET - Geremy Keeton - How to protect kids from sexual assault as explained by the director of Focus on the Family’s Counseling Services department and a licensed marriage and family therapist.



10:06-10:29a ET - Bruce Kauffmann - The award-winning syndicated columnist, historian, author and speaker takes a look at the week that was, Trump’s SOTU, FBI in Tatters, & Release The Memo.



10:32-10:42a - Wesley Denton - The Opinion Contributor at the Hill, discusses Four red flags for conservatives in Trump's amnesty compromise



10:46-10:58a ET - George Barna - Executive Director of the American Culture & Faith Institute explains The Economy and Defense Sustain Trump's Evangelical Support



11:06-11:29a ET - Jared Beck - Attorney Who Sued DNC For Fraud Claims Seth Rich and Shawn Lucas Were Witnesses In His Case



11:32-11:58a ET - Toure Roberts - In his new book Wholeness: Winning in Life from the Inside Out, pastor of The Potter’s House at One LA and senior pastor of The Potter’s House of Denver helps readers uncover and ad