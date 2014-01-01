« previous next »
President Trumps First State Of The Union Reaction

President Trumps First State Of The Union Reaction
3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads

9:00-9:42a ET - Reaction to President Trump’s first SOTU address

9:46-9:58a ET - James Hirsen - Best Selling author, legal professor and commentator discusses the Grammy’s & Oscars With An Agenda.

10:06-10:29a ET - Dr Anne Pierce - The author, commentator and scholar in the areas of American Presidents, American Foreign Policy and American Society gives her exclusive analysis of President Trump’s first SOTU address

10:32-10:42a ET - Kirk Cameron -  “Offering real help for parenting kids in a social media world, ‘Kirk Cameron: CONNECT’ screens exclusively in movie theaters nationwide for two nights only on February 27 and March 1. Tickets are available  at FathomEvents.com.”                                           

10:46-10:58a ET - Larnelle Harris - Gets personal about his life and the people who contributed in his new book, “Shaped Notes: How Ordinary People with Extraordinary Gifts Influenced my Life and Career.”                                              

11:06-11:29a ET - Jonathan Sandys - Winston Churchill’s great grandson returns to talk about the movie, The Darkest Hour and The Most Immersive, Exclusive, 10-Day Churchill Tour in History coming September 2018.

11:32-11:42a ET - Dr Gary Sachs - New Help and Hope for Bipolar Disorder from an Associate Clinical Professor.

11:46-11:58a ET - Joshua Zeitz - BUILDING THE GREAT SOCIETY: Inside Lyndon Johnson’s White House from the contributing editor at Politico Magazine who taught American history and politics at Cambridge, Harvard, and Princeton universities.


