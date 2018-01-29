3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:29a ET - Megan Barth - Sunday TV Show Review, State of the Union Expectations, & DACA Deceptions. The Founder and Proprietor of ReaganBabe.com reports.



9:32-9:58a ET - Chris Farrell - Thank God for Judicial Watch and all their hard work to keep our government honest. JW's director of research and investigations reporting updates us.



10:06-10:29a ET - Bill Federer - The Treacherous World of the 16th Century & How the Pilgrims Escaped It & What Americans Today Can Learn From the Pilgrims & Persecution. The best selling author and nationally recognized speaker discusses.



10:32-10:42a ET - Brian Mecum - The Tech Expert and Vice President, West Area Network for Verizon, the Architect behind Verizon’s network prep for the Super Bowl shares the latest tech plan for mobile toting fans.



10:46-10:58a - Bob Waliszewski - Focus on the Family's Dir of Media & Culture talks family movies especially the latest Maze Runner film, The Death Cure.



11:06-11:29a ET - Father William Slattery - Heroism and Genius: How Catholic Priests Helped Build—and Can Help Rebuild—Western Civilization. Author of this new book, was ordained as a priest in St. Peter’s Basilica by Pope John Paul II in 1991, was awarded the Ph.D in philosophy.



11:32-11:58a ET - Dr Tracey Wilen - The researcher and speaker on the impact of technology on society, work, and careers discusses her new book, Digital Disruption.

