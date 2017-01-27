This week’s guests include writer/editor Adam Engst, of TidBITS, who delivers an update on the CPU bug and Apple’s ongoing fixes to “mitigate,” but not eliminate the problem. Adam briefly explains the Meltdown and Spectre bugs, as Gene briefly banters about the connection of the latter name to one of the James Bond villains. There’s a brief discussion of CES, which involved the usual presentation of gadgets that most people will forget soon, or will never actually go on sale. And what about the DNS Attack, malware that was recently discovered on the Mac platform? What does it do? Also discussed: Apple’s HomePod, which is now available to order, as Gene mentions how TV makers have licensed such technologies as Roku, Amazon and Google Chromecast to replace their usual clunky interfaces.



You’ll also hear from outspoken columnist Jonny Evans, Computerworld’s “Apple Holic,” who talks about reports of an “iPhone addiction,” in which people supposedly pay too much attention to their smartphones. Gene mentions the well-known phenomenon of lines and lines of people walking about looking down at their mobile gear. Apple’s CarPlay is briefly mentioned, along with the 2018 CES in which, again, many of the announcements involved gadgets that will never see the light of day. Jonny brings up privacy in connection with Amazon’s Alexa, about the world’s largest online retailer’s interface turning up on some TV sets. After Gene lists the connection cables he needs for his TV and his iMac, Jonny makes a strong pitch for “cable free,” in which all your gear can be connected without the need for wires and endless wire clutter.