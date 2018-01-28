Gene and guest cohost J. Randall Murphy present former CNN correspondent, writer and producer Bryce Zabel. A winner of the prestigious Writers Guild award for screenwriting, Bryce has created and produced five primetime television series, including fan favorites “Dark Skies” and “The Crow.” He is developing “Unidentified.” about the race to break the Roswell story, and “Captured,” about the Betty and Barney Hill abduction. His book “A.D. After Disclosure” with Richard Dolan is considered a classic of UFO literature. Zabel is a featured speaker at the 2018 International UFO Congress in Phoenix, speaking on the topic, “Fear and Loathing on the Trail of the Saucers.”