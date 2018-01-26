« previous next »
Samson The Movie, Parents on the Sidelines and All Out War on Trump

Samson The Movie, Parents on the Sidelines and All Out War on Trump
January 26, 2018, 08:56:52 AM
3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads

9:00-9:29a ET - Breaking News -

9:32-9:42a ET - Taylor James - The star of Samson joins us to talk about his lead role in this new movie based on the powerful biblical epic of a campion chosen by God to deliver Israel.

9:46-9:58a ET - Paul Batura - Why are parents yelling at refs or coaches?  Why can’t some just cheer and chill out?  Focus on the Family’s VP of Communications discusses.

10:06-10:29a ET - Ed Klein - Are you convinced yet?  There’s an All Out War: The Plot to Destroy Trump. The investigative reporter and bestselling author explains.

10:32-10:58a ET - Barak Lurie - Atheism Kills: The Dangers of a World Without God – and Cause for Hope.  Take from a former atheist and attorney.

11:06-11:29a ET - Jered Beck - Attorney Who Sued DNC For Fraud Claims Seth Rich and Shawn Lucas Were Witnesses In His Case

11:32-11:58a ET - Dr Kevin Leman - The internationally known psychologist and New York Times bestselling author of more than 50 books, is back to talk more about his new book, Making Children Mind Without Losing Yours.


