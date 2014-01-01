« previous next »
Breaking News, Dems Miscalculation, Walgreens Pro-Sanctuary Cities & #HastagWars

Breaking News, Dems Miscalculation, Walgreens Pro-Sanctuary Cities & #HastagWars
Today at 09:54:23 AM
3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads

9:00-9:15a ET - Breaking News -

9:19-9:29a ET - David Drucker - Washington Examiner senior congressional correspondent writes, 'Stupidest damn thing I've ever seen': Democrats miscalculate the shutdown

9:32-9:42a ET - Justin Danof - Walgreens' Support for Pro-Sanctuary City Groups Under Fire at Annual Shareholder Meeting.  Gen’l Counsel & Dir of Free Enterprise Project was there to document.

9:46-9:58a ET - James Hirsen - #HashtagWars: The new reality, in which billions of people are able to interact and converse via social media as discussed by NY Times best-selling author, commentator, media analyst and law professor.  

10:06-10:29a ET - Julio Rivera - After the 2017 Hurricane, Can Puerto Rico Be Saved.  Of Puerto Rican descent, The Editorial Director for ReactionaryTimes.com, a small business consultant, and a featured columnist at Newsmax.com

10:32-10:42a ET - Pati Jinich - HOLY GUACAMOLE! The chef and author, demonstrates new guacamole recipes sure to add flavor to any big game get together

10:46-10:58a ET - Andrea Kaye - It’s Cooler Talk Time with AK as she shares the hottest topics and the media madness.

11:06-11:29a ET - John Braddock - A Spy's Guide to Thinking and A Spy's Guide to Strategy. Learn from a case officer at the CIA who developed, recruited and handled sources on weapons proliferation, counter-terrorism and political-military issues. 

11:32-11:42a ET - Catherine Varosy - Tax Expert Explains Why Many Taxpayers Need Year-Round Situation Specific Advice

11:46-11:58a ET - Jesse Mecham - You Need A Budget.  The founder of YNAB shares his proven system for breaking the paycheck-to-paycheck cycle and managing your money in a way that lets you live the life you’d like to live.


