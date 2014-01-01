3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:00-9:15a ET - Breaking News -



9:19-9:29a ET - David Drucker - Washington Examiner senior congressional correspondent writes, 'Stupidest damn thing I've ever seen': Democrats miscalculate the shutdown



9:32-9:42a ET - Justin Danof - Walgreens' Support for Pro-Sanctuary City Groups Under Fire at Annual Shareholder Meeting. Gen’l Counsel & Dir of Free Enterprise Project was there to document.



9:46-9:58a ET - James Hirsen - #HashtagWars: The new reality, in which billions of people are able to interact and converse via social media as discussed by NY Times best-selling author, commentator, media analyst and law professor.



10:06-10:29a ET - Julio Rivera - After the 2017 Hurricane, Can Puerto Rico Be Saved. Of Puerto Rican descent, The Editorial Director for ReactionaryTimes.com, a small business consultant, and a featured columnist at Newsmax.com



10:32-10:42a ET - Pati Jinich - HOLY GUACAMOLE! The chef and author, demonstrates new guacamole recipes sure to add flavor to any big game get together



10:46-10:58a ET - Andrea Kaye - It’s Cooler Talk Time with AK as she shares the hottest topics and the media madness.



11:06-11:29a ET - John Braddock - A Spy's Guide to Thinking and A Spy's Guide to Strategy. Learn from a case officer at the CIA who developed, recruited and handled sources on weapons proliferation, counter-terrorism and political-military issues.



11:32-11:42a ET - Catherine Varosy - Tax Expert Explains Why Many Taxpayers Need Year-Round Situation Specific Advice



11:46-11:58a ET - Jesse Mecham - You Need A Budget. The founder of YNAB shares his proven system for breaking the paycheck-to-paycheck cycle and managing your money in a way that lets you live the life you’d like to live.