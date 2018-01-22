3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:00-9:15a ET - Breaking News-



9:19-9:29a ET - Jeff Crouere - Both us are going “Live”on each others show to discuss how CNN has Jumped the Shark and our Gov’t Gets Back to Business as unusual.



9:32-9:58a ET - John Tamny - A Federalist Case for Revival of the State and Local Tax Deduction. The Director of the Center for Economic Freedom at FreedomWorks explains.



9:32-9:58a ET - Samantha Mills-Mao - The Good News Girl has the latest viral videos to share.



10:06-10:29a ET - Jonathan Sandys - Winston Churchill’s great grandson returns to talk about the movie, The Darkest Hour and The Most Immersive, Exclusive, 10-Day Churchill Tour in History.



10:32-10:42a ET - Jo Saxton - Best-selling author and speaker discusses her new book, The Dream of You: Let Go of Broken Identities and Live the Life You Were Made For



10:46-10:58a - Jon Erwin - Legendary Hollywood Star’s Little-Known

Story Of Redemption Comes To Home Entertainment, Steve McQueen, American Icon as discussed by the director and co-writer.



11:06-11:29a ET - Keith Koffler - Is Steve Bannon Totally Out Now? The author of Bannon, Always The Rebel shares insights.



11:32-11:42a ET - Danny Kofke - The Wealthy Teacher: Lessons For Prospering on a School Teacher’s Salary as told by the author and special ed teacher.



11:46-11:58a ET - Dr ArLyne Diamond - Five Office Behaviors That Should Be Avoided in A Sexual Harassment Free Workplace as shared by an internationally recognized Leadership, Management, Professional Development, and Organizational Development consultant specializing in people and processes in the workplace.

