« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Breaking News, Gov’t Gets Back To Work, & More Missing Emails  (Read 38 times)

blue rhino creative

  • Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 69
  • Karma: +1/-2
Breaking News, Gov’t Gets Back To Work, & More Missing Emails
« on: January 22, 2018, 08:55:51 PM »
3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads

9:00-9:15a ET - Breaking News-

9:19-9:29a ET - Jeff Crouere - Both us are going “Live”on each others show to discuss how CNN has Jumped the Shark and our Gov’t Gets Back to Business as unusual.

9:32-9:58a ET - John Tamny -  A Federalist Case for Revival of the State and Local Tax Deduction.  The Director of the Center for Economic Freedom at FreedomWorks explains.

9:32-9:58a ET - Samantha Mills-Mao - The Good News Girl has the latest viral videos to share.

10:06-10:29a ET - Jonathan Sandys - Winston Churchill’s great grandson returns to talk about the movie, The Darkest Hour and The Most Immersive, Exclusive, 10-Day Churchill Tour in History.

10:32-10:42a ET - Jo Saxton - Best-selling author and speaker discusses her new book, The Dream of You: Let Go of Broken Identities and Live the Life You Were Made For

10:46-10:58a - Jon Erwin -  Legendary Hollywood Star’s Little-Known 
Story Of Redemption Comes To Home Entertainment, Steve McQueen, American Icon as discussed by the director and co-writer.

11:06-11:29a ET - Keith Koffler - Is Steve Bannon Totally Out Now?  The author of Bannon, Always The Rebel shares insights.

11:32-11:42a ET - Danny Kofke - The Wealthy Teacher: Lessons For Prospering on a School Teacher’s Salary as told by the author and special ed teacher.

11:46-11:58a ET - Dr ArLyne Diamond - Five Office Behaviors That Should Be Avoided in A Sexual Harassment Free Workplace as shared by an internationally recognized Leadership, Management, Professional Development, and Organizational Development consultant specializing in people and processes in the workplace.


Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 

Quantcast