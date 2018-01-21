3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:29a ET - Megan Barth - Sunday TV Show Review, Government Shutdown Day Three, and Voter Fraud Update. The Founder and Proprietor of ReaganBabe.com reports.



9:32-9:58a ET - John Whitehead - Silence Is Betrayal: Get Up, Stand Up, Speak Up for Your Rights says Constitutional attorney and author, founder and president of The Rutherford Institute. His latest book is Battlefield America: The War on the American People.



10:06-10:29a ET - Patrick Wood - It’s Time to take our Privacy Back from Tech Companies and Battle Growing Against Silicon Valley to Expose Extreme Leftist Bias. The author, lecturer and Technocracy Expert reports.



10:32-10:42a ET - Jenny Beth Martin - President, Co-Founder of Tea Party Patriots talks Government shutdown and DACA Update.



10:46-10:58a - Bob Waliszewski - Focus on the Family's Dir of Media & Culture reviews Forever My Girl and 12 Strong.



11:06-11:29a ET - Michael Rubin - The former Pentagon official and Middle East expert talks Iran, Korean Sanctions and US Embassy moving to Jerusalem.



11:32-11:58a ET - Andrew Rowen - The UC Berkley and Harvard Law Graduate discusses his new book Encounters Unforeseen 1492 Retold. Six years in the making, this offers a fresh, bicultural perspective written at the 525th Anniversary.