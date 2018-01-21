In this special episode, Gene presents cutting-edge commentator Greg Bishop, host of “Radio Misterioso” and, as usual, he offers a freewheeling approach to paranormal mysteries. Greg will explain why he’s not interested in speculation about possible extraterrestrial visitors as being the source of UFOs, citing the co-creation theory, in which the witness participates to some degree in the event. There will also be discussions on the possible implications of the Pentagon UFO study. Greg will be joined by the inimitable Don Ecker, host of Dark Matters Radio. Both will present overviews of the contactee movement, as Greg previews a forthcoming book on the subject that he’s written with Adam Gorightly, who often calls himself a “crackpot historian.”